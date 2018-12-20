All-round effort from promising cricketer

All-rounder Oliver Cronin has been a standout in the North Coast Under-18 cricket team at Narribri this week.

LENNOX Head all-rounder Oliver Cronin scored 95 runs for North Coast against Riverina at the NSW Country under-18 championships at Narrabri.

His innings included four fours and eight sixes in the first Twenty game of the carnival yesterday.

Cronin, 16, is an opening bowler and also scored 106 in a match-winning innings in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League in October

The next highest run-scorer in the T20 yesterday was Casino batsman Tim Martin who scored 20 in the middle order.

They finished 7-162 with Blake Harper (69) and Josh Staines 67 not out guiding Riverina to a comfortable win at 3-163 after 15.4 overs.

Cronin went on to take two wickets and scored 27 in a win against Greater Illawarra in the second Twenty20 game yesterday.

North Coast lost both its 50-overs games against Central Coast and Newcastle at the start of the week.

Cronin was the pick of the bowlers in the Newcastle game taking three wickets. He also scored 33 not out against Central Coast.

Far North Coast players Henry Harris, Charles Mitchell and Conor McDowell are also in the team. All of them have played in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket competition this season.

North Coast plays its final 50-over game against ACT Southern Districts today.