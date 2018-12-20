Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
All-rounder Oliver Cronin has been a standout in the North Coast Under-18 cricket team at Narribri this week.
All-rounder Oliver Cronin has been a standout in the North Coast Under-18 cricket team at Narribri this week. Contributed
Sport

All-round effort from promising cricketer

Mitchell Craig
by
20th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LENNOX Head all-rounder Oliver Cronin scored 95 runs for North Coast against Riverina at the NSW Country under-18 championships at Narrabri.

His innings included four fours and eight sixes in the first Twenty game of the carnival yesterday.

Cronin, 16, is an opening bowler and also scored 106 in a match-winning innings in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League in October

The next highest run-scorer in the T20 yesterday was Casino batsman Tim Martin who scored 20 in the middle order.

They finished 7-162 with Blake Harper (69) and Josh Staines 67 not out guiding Riverina to a comfortable win at 3-163 after 15.4 overs.

Cronin went on to take two wickets and scored 27 in a win against Greater Illawarra in the second Twenty20 game yesterday.

North Coast lost both its 50-overs games against Central Coast and Newcastle at the start of the week.

Cronin was the pick of the bowlers in the Newcastle game taking three wickets. He also scored 33 not out against Central Coast.

Far North Coast players Henry Harris, Charles Mitchell and Conor McDowell are also in the team. All of them have played in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket competition this season.

North Coast plays its final 50-over game against ACT Southern Districts today.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man held hand over ex's mouth so she wouldn't scream

    premium_icon Man held hand over ex's mouth so she wouldn't scream

    Crime WHILE his ex-partner and their children were sleeping, a Northern Rivers man broke into their home and then "terrorised" the woman.

    • 20th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Man to be sentenced over Byron Bay DJ death

    premium_icon Man to be sentenced over Byron Bay DJ death

    Crime Police have withdrawn his original charge

    • 20th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Barber opens heart to homeless by giving free haircuts

    premium_icon Barber opens heart to homeless by giving free haircuts

    News Local barber is a cut above

    • 20th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Guilty pleas from man who drove car at police

    premium_icon Guilty pleas from man who drove car at police

    Crime The man remains in custody over the six offences

    • 20th Dec 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners