400 people, dogs, cows and campers: Tiny town's big event

DOGS are just like kids, says dairyman Warren Taylor.

"Scream and yell at 'em and they won't do what they're told,'' said the laconic Bellingen man at the Rappville dog trials on Saturday.

"At the end of the day we work as a team."

Mr Taylor had travelled a long distance to showcase kelpies TJ and Shadow in trials that saw more than 110 dogs and their owners converge on the tiny town of Rappville.

Bullriding, a rodeo, entertainment, a DJ, BBQ, pumpkin scones and a wet bar kept the punters happy on a long sunny day and into a freezing night, said organiser Geoffrey McLennan.

For the first time bull riding was part of the day's events and up to 400 people, their dogs, cows, camper trailers and swags filled the showground to capacity.

"It would be fair to say that this is the biggest social event to happen in Rappville all year,'' Mr McLennan said.

Proceeds from the dog trials and rodeo will go back into upkeep of the showground infrastructure and some will go to nominated charities.