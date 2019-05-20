All roads lead to Beef Week

FEVER-PITCH: Casino Beef Week billboards have been erected in multiple locations across the country, such as this billboard at Chermside.

FEVER-PITCH: Casino Beef Week billboards have been erected in multiple locations across the country, such as this billboard at Chermside. Casino Beef Week

FROM Stapylton to Gympie and even a Gold Coast airport terminal, Beef Week fever has spread right across the country.

Ahead of the festival, high-profile Casino Beef Week billboards popped up on roadsides in an effort to encourage more visitors to make the journey to Casino.

Perhaps this is why Jon, Graham and Allan Vagg have decided to travel more than 1000 kilometres to attend the 11-day festival which kicks off tomorrow evening.

The trio are Back Block Bards poets from the Hillston and Ivanhoe districts in NSW, and said they are all "very excited" to be able to attend Casino Beef Week.

Back Block Bards is a campaign by members of the Vagg and Parker families to raise funds for the Dementia Australia Research Foundation.

It began in October 2018 with a book launch and art exhibition in Hillston and involves sales of a book of bush poetry, artwork and a quilt all produced by the family members, and will include the Beef Week event as part of their tour.

Back Block Bards' Heather Frewin said the Beef Week event offered the public the opportunity to hear some of the terrific poems from the book.

"We hope this leg of the tour, in Casino for Beef Week no less, will provide additional funds for this cause, which touches so many of us," she said.

To date, the campaign has raised more than $40,000 in donations for dementia research.