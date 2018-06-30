All Rhodes lead to Bangalow

NEW Zealand-born baritone singer Teddy Tahu Rhodes will headline this year's Bangalow Music Festival.

Teddy Tahu Rhodes will return to Bangalow for a magical Black and White Champagne Gala Night at the Opera show.

Joining the singer will be the young soprano Alexandera Flood.

The duo will mesmerise audiences with arias from Don Giovanni, La Traviata and The Magic Flute for which he has become famous.

He will sing music from his album I'll Walk Beside You, released recently by ABC Classics with arrangements by the Southern Cross Soloists, including many old time favourites such as Raglan Road and Shenandoah.

Highlights of the weekend will include school's concert in a new comedic rendition of Prokofiev's timeless tale, renamed Peta and the Wolf, featuring a female Peta.

There will also be a special recital overlooking the rolling hills of Zentveld's Coffee plantation in Newrybar, and a Festival Prelude on Thursday, August 9, that will combine the talents of local artists performing alongside festival stars in a concert of fun and drama.

The opening night on Friday, August 10, will feature Handel's Let the Bright Seraphim, Bernstein's Glitter and be Gay and Ravel's devilishly difficult violin showpiece Tzigane.

First-time visitors to the festival include NZ violin soloist Amalia Hall, US cello soloist, David Requiro and leading contemporary dancers Rebecca Hall and Riley Baldwin, who will perform in the festival's first ever dance program.