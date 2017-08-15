26°
All RFS brigades on alert

Alison Paterson
| 15th Aug 2017 4:28 PM
READY: Rural Fire Service Far North Coast are on standby as fire-friendly conditions are predicted for the next two days.
READY: Rural Fire Service Far North Coast are on standby as fire-friendly conditions are predicted for the next two days.

ALL 21 of Rural Fire Service Far north Coast brigades are on standby as fire-friendly conditions are predicted for the next two days.

RFS Far North Coast superintendent, David Cook, said fire-fighters had been briefed and were ready for action.

"Every one of our 21 brigades are on standby and ready for immediate call,” he said.

"We had a weather briefing yesterday for the area with everyone discussing what we could be in for with the heightening conditions.”

Sup Cook warned people not to be complacent as the extremely dry conditions are ready to spark up in no time.

"We and are looking at temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday around 30 degrees,” he said.

"It's a stark contrast to the floods over four months ago as the countryside has dried out, it might look green but the drought factor is 10 in our area which is the highest on the scale and there's no rain forecast.”

Sup Cook said the current fire in Ballina is a prime example,

"We ask people to take consideration about how dry it is because when people become complacent it takes a rude shock for them to become aware,” he said.

NSW Fire & Rescue duty commander inspector Gary White said the Ballina fire at the old golf links was expected to burn for some days.

"At the fire on Monday night we had crews there until nearly 11pm,” he said.

"We have extinguished the perimeter of the fire which was managed to contain and are now monitoring it throughout the day,” he said.

"But we can't get into some inaccessible areas as they are very marshy and boggy, so a peat fire could keep burning, it just depends on how dry it is in this area.”

Ins White said the weather will impact on how long the fire continues to burn.

"We are also monitoring the wind changes,” he said.

"There's a significant amount of smoke so we advise people to keep inside, keep windows closed and take care on the coast road as s smoke is blowing out to sea” he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  drought fire brigade hot weather nsw fire & rescue rural fire service

