BLESS YOU: Parishioner Heather Jeffery and her dogs looking forward to the 'Blessing of the Animals' at the Jiggi Uniting Church this weekend.
News

All paws and claws welcome for blessing

Liana Turner
by
23rd Oct 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 1:00 AM
IT'S a church where anyone is welcome.

That includes you, your dog and even your goat.

Jiggi Uniting Church will host its first Blessing of the Animals after its regular monthly service this Sunday.

Parishioner Heather Jeffery will be bringing her pooches Wallace and Oscar along on the day.

Ms Jeffery said the 109-year-old church was making a name for itself as a quirky place of worship.

When one churchgoer brought their pooch to a service, it inspired a special day for all furry and feathered friends.

"You never know who's going to come," Ms Jeffery said.

"One day a lady brought a little dog... no one batted an eyelid."

For many, pets are just an extension of the family.

And Ms Jeffery said it was special to open the doors of their historic church - one of the oldest in the region - for those four-legged friends as well.

"The Northern Rivers is full of animal-lovers," she said.

"People who care for animals, it's seen as compassion in human beings.

"If you love animals you're a compassionate person by nature.

"Pets are an important part of people's families.

"Some people, they're their only family so they're very precious to them."

Ms Jeffery said all pets and animals were welcome at the service, in which they will be blessed for a long life and good health.

She said some owners were bringing in photos of their ill animals to be blessed.

Even the cattle in the paddock to the rear of the church will be part of the service, she said.

Jiggi's Uniting Church cmmunity includes nearby dairy farmers who have been attending for more than 50 years, including when it was a Methodist church.

The monthly service featuring the Blessing of the Animals Jiggi Uniting Church on Jiggi Rd from 11am this Sunday.

For more info find Jiggi Uniting Church on Facebook.

Lismore Northern Star

