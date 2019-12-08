All out for eight: cricket records tumble

Maldives were dismissed for the second-lowest team total in WT20I history

Maldives were dismissed for the second-lowest team total in WT20I history

The Maldives Women's cricket team have suffered one of cricket's worst defeats after being bowled out for eight against Nepal.

During the third-place playoff in the 2019 South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition on Saturday, nine Maldives players were dismissed for a duck during their 20-over innings - opener Aima Aishath top scored with one.

Extras made up the other seven runs, all of which were wides.

When one batter scored 1, and outscored the rest of the team 😲



It's been a tough initiation to international cricket for Maldives Women!

Their team total of eight ranks as the second-lowest WT20I score in history - Mali holds that record after they could only manage six against Rwanda in June.

LOWEST WT20I TEAM TOTALS

Mali Women - 6 all out vs Rwanda Women (June 2019)

Maldives Women - 8 all out vs Nepal Women (December 2019)

Mail Women - 10 all out vs Uganda Women (June 2019)

Mali Women - 11 all out vs Tanzania Women (June 2019)

China Women - 14 all out vs UAE Women (January 2019)

Skipper Zoona Mariyam lasted the longest at the crease for Maldives, soaking up 16 deliveries before she was bowled by Nepal's Karuna Bhandari for a duck.

Nepalese pace bowler Anjali Chand claimed 4/1 in a firey four-over spell.

Nepal Women's national cricket team won bronze at the 2019 South Asian Games.

Nepal chased down the total in seven deliveries to complete an emphatic ten-wicket victory. The run chase was surprisingly only the fourth-fastest in the history of WT20I cricket.

FASTEST WT20I RUN CHASES

Rwanda Women - 0.4 overs vs Mali Women (June 2019)

Tanzania Women - 0.4 overs vs Mali Women (June 2019)

Nepal Women - 0.5 overs vs Maldives Women (December 2019)

Nepal Women - 1.1 overs vs Maldives Women (December 2019)

Uganda Women - 1.4 overs vs Mali Women (June 2019)

Incredibly, this was not the Asian team's worst performance with the bat this week. On Thursday, Maldives were bowled out for six when they faced Bangladesh in a group-stage fixture, however this did not constitute as an official WT20I match for the recordbooks.

Maldives lost that match by 249 runs after Bangladesh compiled 2/255 during their innings, Nigar Sultana and Fargana Hoque both scoring unbeaten centuries.

Bangladesh centurions Nigar Sultana and Fargana Hoque

After being inducted as ICC Associate members in 2017, the Maldives Women's national side played their first international match last week against Nepal.

Unfortunately, they suffered a mammoth defeat then as well, losing by ten wickets with 115 balls remaining.

Chand starred for Nepal, breaking countless records with the unfathomable figures of 6/0 off 2.1 overs.