All or nothing for local horse trainer at the Lismore Cup

Jockey Matthew Bennett will ride the Ethan Ensby-trained Partnership in the $75,000 Lismore Cup tomorrow. Sam Flanagan

BALLINA trainer Ethan Ensby has had four throws at the $75,000 Lismore Cup stumps in the past few years.

Tomorrow he has four more, all at the same time in this year's 2100m feature race and he could not be happier with his quartet of runners.

"I honestly, honestly think all four have their chance," Ensby said.

"They aren't numbers to fill up the field but if they get a bit of luck and have four good rides then any one of the four can win it.

"It's not a tough field but everybody will get their chance."

Melbourne Cup winning jockey Tony Allan will ride Missile Attack.

The gelding is untried over the distance but Ensby believes he is ready to run the 2100m.

"His work has been good, he raced well in the Cup prelude (third to Peak Hill) but just needs clear running," Ensby said.

"He can't get in between horses so drawing out isn't a worry and he will get back. It won't surprise me if he does something. (He) just needs everything to go his way."

Of his four, if he had to nominate one, he thinks Partnership and last start winner Fencourt might be the best.

He admits to throwing Partnership in at the deep end in his last preparation and then had no luck at his most recent Brisbane run.

Fencourt has won his last two starts, winning at Grafton over 3120m, having a three-week freshener and then returning to win at Murwillumbah over 2020m on August 23.

"Dan Phillips (farrier) has done a magnificent job to get him right and we've been swimming him the last three weeks," Ensby said.

"Kept him off his feet. Then we changed him from his gumboots to his Nikes to work this morning and he worked very well.

"I'm confident with him, too. He's a very, very tough horse - just had a lot of issues.

"If he was any other horse he would have laid down but he's an absolute champion, tough as nails. He's a true champion."

Winkler "found a bit of form" at Ballina last start.

Having 54kg and outstanding Tegan Harrison on board means he could be the horse to run down.