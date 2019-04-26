Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Braith Santin takes the lead in the 9-12yrs Cadet 12 Division at the Lismore Kart Club meet last year. The club will host its annual Young Guns event this weekend.
Braith Santin takes the lead in the 9-12yrs Cadet 12 Division at the Lismore Kart Club meet last year. The club will host its annual Young Guns event this weekend. Kate O'Neill
Sport

All guns blazing at kart club

Mitchell Craig
by
26th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE pocket rockets of racing will be out in full force this weekend when the Lismore Kart Club hosts its annual Young Guns titles.

Numbers are expected to be up this year with the event running for the 23rd time at the Lismore showground.

Queensland drivers usually perform well at the event and will provide strong competition for the Far North Coast juniors.

They will range in age from seven to 15 years and come from as far south as Sydney and as far north as Gladstone.

The club has a new committee this year with a major goal of getting the Lismore community more involved.

Members of the club often travel to race at places like Ipswich, Warwick and Sydney, with this the biggest home event of the season.

"The pre-race entries have been strong and we're expecting to hit over 100 this year,” event organiser Chris Williams said.

"There is some real talent in this club. Once they get out there it's like they're racing for sheep stations.

"We just want to help them develop and they can learn a lot of lifeskills from the sport.”

V8 supercar driver David Russell, Lismore speedway stalwart Mark Robinson, Trent Young and Chaz Mostert all started in cadets at the Lismore club.

There will be something for everyone this year with overnight camping and music on Saturday until 10pm.

The club has a stack of local sponsors with trophies awarded to the top five in each class.

Spectators are welcome to attend with racing between 7am and 3pm both days.

"We're excited to drive the club forward and bring the community feel back to it,” Williams said.

"We've received some government funding which will help us improve the track and make for better viewing in the years ahead.”

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Election candidate's 'cult' mate: 'He's still a friend'

    premium_icon Election candidate's 'cult' mate: 'He's still a friend'

    Politics A MAN in the running to be the next Richmond MP has defended his friendship with Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon.

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    This road is a 'disaster waiting to happen'

    premium_icon This road is a 'disaster waiting to happen'

    News "The road is completely unsafe... it's not going to end well"

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Council to consider proposed controversial wedding venue

    premium_icon Council to consider proposed controversial wedding venue

    Council News The DA proposes temporary use for weddings and eight new cabins

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Learn how to build a beautiful home for less than $10k

    premium_icon Learn how to build a beautiful home for less than $10k

    Home & Decorating Learn the ins and outs of building a revolutionary tiny house

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:00 AM