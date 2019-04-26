All guns blazing at kart club

Braith Santin takes the lead in the 9-12yrs Cadet 12 Division at the Lismore Kart Club meet last year. The club will host its annual Young Guns event this weekend.

THE pocket rockets of racing will be out in full force this weekend when the Lismore Kart Club hosts its annual Young Guns titles.

Numbers are expected to be up this year with the event running for the 23rd time at the Lismore showground.

Queensland drivers usually perform well at the event and will provide strong competition for the Far North Coast juniors.

They will range in age from seven to 15 years and come from as far south as Sydney and as far north as Gladstone.

The club has a new committee this year with a major goal of getting the Lismore community more involved.

Members of the club often travel to race at places like Ipswich, Warwick and Sydney, with this the biggest home event of the season.

"The pre-race entries have been strong and we're expecting to hit over 100 this year,” event organiser Chris Williams said.

"There is some real talent in this club. Once they get out there it's like they're racing for sheep stations.

"We just want to help them develop and they can learn a lot of lifeskills from the sport.”

V8 supercar driver David Russell, Lismore speedway stalwart Mark Robinson, Trent Young and Chaz Mostert all started in cadets at the Lismore club.

There will be something for everyone this year with overnight camping and music on Saturday until 10pm.

The club has a stack of local sponsors with trophies awarded to the top five in each class.

Spectators are welcome to attend with racing between 7am and 3pm both days.

"We're excited to drive the club forward and bring the community feel back to it,” Williams said.

"We've received some government funding which will help us improve the track and make for better viewing in the years ahead.”