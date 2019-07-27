All female traffic control crew hits north coast streets

Richmond Valley Council's Multi-purpose traffic controller Hayley Turner is excited to be part of council's first all female traffic control crew.

FOR the first time Richmond Valley Council had an all-female crew managing traffic during ongoing improvements to Naughton's Gap Rd north of Casino.

Multi-purpose traffic controllers Hayley Turner talked about the responsibilities of her job.

"It's really exciting, it's the first time in the Richmond Valley Council that its been the girls on the crew, hopefully we can keep it going.

"We do a great job to ensure road safety on the busy schedule of roadworks across the Richmond Valley.

"It's one of the most important jobs of the job site, we need to ensure every member of the public get through our site safely and make sure we are also safe.

"We need to make sure all of our calls are clear and we are in clear communication at all times.”

The council's traffic control crews do a vital job to ensure the safety of the travelling public and our road crews.

The Black Spot funded project on Naughtons Gap Rd has involved extensive safety improvements, including the correction of the road surface shape and the installation of guard rail to a 310m section on the inside of two curves.

It's anticipated most of the road works will be completed early next week, with a primer seal scheduled on Monday, and line marking to follow in coming weeks.