All female law firm shortlisted for prestigious industry award

A LISMORE law firm covering the Northern Rivers area is in the running to take out one of Australia's most coveted law awards.

Randall Legal has been shortlisted as one of six finalists in the Regional/Suburban Law Firm of the Year category at the nationally-recognised 2017 Australian Law Awards hosted by Lawyers Weekly, Australia's top publication for lawyers.

Now in its 17th consecutive year, the Australian Law Awards recognises the industry's leading legal professionals and law firms - in a process that is fair, transparent, measurable, accurate and unbiased.

Founded in 2008, Randall Legal offers advice and representation in a growing number of areas and provides specialist representation in criminal law and family law.

The all female firm prides itself on going above and beyond the ordinary for their clients and for taking on the hard battles.

Principal at Randall Legal, Tracey Randall said she is excited by the nomination which shows that people in regional centres can have access to high quality legal representation outside of big city firms.

"That Randall Legal has been recognised for its excellent contribution to the law industry is testament to our drive to provide high quality legal services within our region,” Ms Randall saif.

"To have that recognised by the profession is quite an honour.”

Lawyers Weekly features editor, Emma Ryan, said that the calibre of this year's submissions reflects the high-level of expertise within the legal profession.

"The competition throughout the legal profession is at an all-time high,” Ms Ryan said.

"The finalists for the 2017 Australian Law Awards highlights those who are going above and beyond for their firm and their clients, from the profession's most senior ranks to its rising stars.

"The business of law continues to go from strength to strength and we are grateful to be a part of it. On behalf of the Lawyers Weekly team, I would like to congratulate all of this year's finalists,” she said.

The winner will be announced at The Star, Sydney on Friday, September 1.