All eyes on the weather at Grafton

CUP CHANCE: Brisbane jockey Anthony Allen will ride All in Vogue in the Grafton Cup today. Grant Peters Trackside Photograp

ALL IN VOGUE could be all in vogue at today's $160,000 G McMullan Grafton Cup (2350m).

The Brisbane gelding has drawn perfectly in barrier four for the Listed Race with Anthony Allen to ride.

The winner of seven of his 39 starts was a good third to Tradesman two starts back in the Ipswich Cup and is coming off a ninth to Ruling Dynasty in a Doomben 1640m handicap.

Barry Lockwood said to "put a line through that run” at Doomben.

"She's had four runs for me and two of them have been on the wet,” Lockwood said.

"She doesn't go a yard in the wet. I was going to run her in a two mile at the Sunshine Coast but we gave it a miss (because of the heavy track) and thought why not give her a crack at the Grafton Cup.

"She doesn't go a cent on wet tracks so hopefully it's dry on Thursday.”

He said her second run for him in the Ipswich Cup "she got badly interfered with”.

"She was back and wide and still ran on,” Lockwood said.

"Her work, on the dry, has also been good.”

He scratched her from the Caloundra Cup to start at Grafton and hopes she runs well for New Zealand owner Peter McDonald.

"He had a horse called All In Fun that ran a place in the Grafton Cup. So it would be nice for her to win the Grafton Cup,” Lockwood said.

She has drawn well in barrier four while the Chris Waller-pair, Montauk and Tumultuous have drawn outside gates in 20 and 19 respectively.

The Mick Nolan-trained Jumbo Prince has drawn barrier three, Stephen Lee's Anton En Evant goes from barrier seven and Chris Munce's First Crush jumps from nine.

John Thompson's Reneged has also drawn barrier eight with Tasmanian jockey Craig Newitt to steer.

Meanwhile, down the bottom of the Cup field are two Tamworth horses - Cut The Mustard and Husonique.

Melanie O'Gorman trains Cut The Mustard, a son of Arlington who has won his last two starts at Tamworth.

Lesley Jeffriess trains Husonique, a gelding who raced in the Grafton Cup Prelude last Thursday.

Lesley's father, the late, great Merv Corliss, won the Grafton Cup with country Cups king Akwazoff, who won 36 races from 136 starts and almost $500,000 in prizemoney.