All eyes on defending champ at Summerland Pairs

SUMMERLAND SERIES: Sydney bowlers David Ferguson and Ben Twist will defend their pairs title this week. Alison Paterson

ALL eyes will be on defending champion David Ferguson when the Summerland Pairs starts at Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club on Thursday.

Ferguson won the pairs with Ben Twist last year then went on to beat South Tweed's Gary Pearson in the singles final the following week.

Ferguson and Twist were second and third on the Bowls Australia rankings earlier this month and will be hard to beat.

"David will be back to try to do it all again,” event organiser Kris Lehfeldt said.

"He said he really wants to win the pairs again so he can do it in the same calendar year as when he won the singles.”

Lehfeldt has been busy trimming the field after receiving 111 entries for the pairs competition capped at 64 teams.

He has also had 150 nominations for the 128 spots in the singles, which will run over five days from January 2.

Canadian international Ryan Bester will be here while former world No1 Kelvin Kerkow, who usually plays only in the pairs, is hanging around for the singles this time.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Aron Sherriff - widely regarded as Australia's best bowler - will play in the tournament for the first time.

Sherriff, 33, has represented Australia since 2007.

He has played at most major tournaments and is one of the few members of the national side not to have played in the $25,000 Ballina event.

"He's always been in Sydney but now that he bowls at Helensvale (on the Gold Coast) we've been able to get him,” Lehfeldt said.

"There will be a bit of extra interest with him coming this year and he's been winning everything lately.”

Northern Rivers bowlers who have entered the Summerland Pairs together include Luke Jones and John Lang along with Casino regulars Gary Burt and David Ball.

Ballina bowler Alf Boston has entered the pairs again,, having won it with Yamba's Allan Abbott in 2015.

The pairs is in its 58th year and will run for three days with the final on Saturday.