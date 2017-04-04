All cleaned up and good to go

Owner of Winks Hairdressing in Lismore, Jo Winkler, indicating the level of flood inundation into the shop.

THE WATER in Jo Winkler's hairdressing salon in the Lismore CBD was as high as her shoulder over the weekend yet, almost miraculously, the store is already cleaned up and good to go.

Although much of the town still looks like something from a post-apocalyptic film, the sight of Winks Hairdressing's clean white tiles and rows of hair products on shelves was enough to make most passers-by do a double take. The scene looked bizarrely normal in a town where the current definition of normal has shifted.

Having spent most of her life in Lismore, Ms Winkler said she was prepared for the floods, having had the shop shelving made from a product which should withstand them.

"I've got 13 staff to pay wages to so I have to (re-open)," Ms Winkler said.

"We'll be open tomorrow (Tuesday)", she said, ready to service current bookings and take more clients.

Caddies Coffee, a few doors down on Carrington St, was also looking optimistic and very close to re-opening despite loosing 80kg worth of coffee.

The Northern Star would like to encourage people to continue to do business in Lismore and keep the community updated as to when shops are ready to reopen.

Please email news@northernstar.com.au or our Facebook site https://www.facebook.com/thenorthernstar/ to let us know if you are open for business.

You can contact the Lismore Helping Hands Facebook Page to offer help in the cleanup.