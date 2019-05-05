CANCER survivors and their supporters filled Alstonville showground on Saturday dressed in rainbow colours to honour Relay for Life's theme 'all cancers, all colours'.

Ian Kirby, a member of the organising committee, said people dressed in the colour related to the cancer they were trying to support.

"This is a fundraiser for the Cancer Council trying to get as many people as we can to raise money but also to raise awareness of what the Cancer Council does in terms of providing support for people going through cancer treatment,” Mr Kirby said.

Mr Kirby was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2012 and said he found the pro-bono services such as lawyers and financial advisers very useful.

The Cancer Council now also provides transport for people who are unable to drive themselves to treatment.

"Not being allowed to drive for a year during my treatment made it really hard to get to appointments,” he said.

Throughout the day about 30 teams participated in a walking relay around the track with some supporters walking until 8pm.

The day began with a welcoming ceremony, performances from musicians, kids activities and talks including local hero and honorary speaker Maxene McVie.

"I want to tell my story about how important exercise is as part of treatment. I worked the whole time through my treatment and it was my business and exercising every day that gave me the energy to continue on.”

Ms McVie was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and said buying her business, Curves in Ballina five years ago, after being an oncology nurse had made a positive impact on her life and recovery.

Lisa Falzom who attended the event dressed in rainbow colours said "we are representing all colours of cancer and not just one because we don't believe that one should have a particular outreach.

"Everything is just as important, from your little cancers to your big cancers because it's all cancer.”