All-breeds sale highlight of Northern Rivers cattle calendar

RICHMOND Valley Council's Casino All Breeds Bull and Female Sale will see 200 entries of the region's finest bulls and females.

Now in its 19th year, this event showcases local produce, local facilities and the collaborative efforts of the Richmond Valley Council, Casino Livestock Agents, the sale committee, and producers in promoting Richmond Valley produce and Australia's Beef Capital, Casino.

Council's General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said by absorbing the NRLX's running costs for the day, around $4500, the All Breeds Bull and Female Sale had been able to grow in popularity over the past 19 years.

Mr Macdonald said it was Council's vision that the NRLX cemented its place as the premier livestock selling centre on the NSW North Coast, and established itself as a leader in the Australian livestock selling industry.

He said planned upgrades would modernise the facility, and move it to a more sustainable business model, benefiting all stakeholders.

"We want all Northern Rivers producers to choose the NRLX to trade their cattle as they achieve better returns,” Mr Macdonald said.

"As far as Council is concerned, the facility is here for the next 50 plus years. It's in a great position; we have secured $14 million for essential upgrades, we are happy our animal welfare issues are going to be looked after, and improvement in environmental performance will leave neighbouring facilities in its wake.”

The committee of the All Breeds Sale is made up of Casino producers, and operates as a not-for-profit entity, focused on keeping locally bred cattle sold and traded locally.

Casino VRA will be presented with a cheque for $1500 and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter also receive $1500 from the day's entry fee proceeds.

The sale will be held at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange (NRLX) this Saturday July 29.