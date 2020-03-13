Love Your Guts: Quirky new health space opens in Lismore

NEW BUSINESS: Accredited practising dietitian Bronwyn Morton has recently opened her own holistic health space Love Your Guts on Conway Street, Lismore. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

"WE hear a lot of mixed messages about nutrition and foods and what makes good health, but for me self-confidence is what makes you really healthy."

For accredited practising dietitian Bronwyn Morton, it has been a long-term dream to open her own health-based business.

"I've really always wanted to make a space where everyone feels welcome and was very inclusive of all bodies," she said.

Ms Morton, also a qualified personal trainer since 2015, has recently opened a "holistic health space" on Conway Street, called Love Your Guts Studio.

She offers a range of services including personal training as well as nutrition and dietetic advice.

"I would like people to learn skills surrounding self-compassion, self-care and self-love," she said.

However the Conway Street space caters to more than just physical health, with Love Your Guts also a functioning art studio.

Among her other degrees, Ms Morton has also completed a Bachelor's degree in visual art, and believes art is an important aspect to good health.

As part of the art section of the business, Ms Morton runs art classes and is planning to introduce 'Wine and Whinge' nights.

Love Your Guts Studio will host an open day on Friday, March 13 from 9am to 4pm to give the community the chance to look inside the studio and learn more about what is on offer.

For more, find Love Your Guts Studio on Facebook.