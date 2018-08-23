Ruthless Cheika starts afresh at hooker, prop

Tom Robertson will be hoping to make an impact from the bench. Picture: ZAAP.

TOLU Latu has been axed by Wallabies coach Michael Cheika following last weekend's lineout disaster while the starting props have been relegated to the bench for the second Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Latu, who came off the bench at ANZ Stadium and had most of his lineout throws stolen by the Kiwis, makes way for Brumbies hooker Folau Faingaa, who is set to make his Test debut off the bench as back-up to Tatafu Polota-Nau, who retains the No.2 jersey.

Meanwhile, starting props Sekope Kepu and Tom Robertson have been demoted to the bench to make way for Brumbies duo Scott Sio and Allan Alaalatoa.

Sio missed the 38-13 defeat due to injury but has now recovered, while Alaalatoa is given a start after coming off the bench last week.

Taniela Tupou has not recovered from his hamstring strain and was not picked.

Dane Haylett-Petty replaces the injured Israel Folau at fullback, prompting rookie Jack Maddocks to get his first Test start on the wing after debuting off the bench last Saturday.

That brings Tom Banks onto the bench for his potential Test debut.

The scrums and lineouts were dominated by the All Blacks in Sydney, and Cheika's shake-up is a reaction to that.

Australia lost seven of their own lineouts, most in the second half when Latu replaced Polota-Nau.

Now it's Faingaa's turn to face the heat against the All Blacks' marauding jumpers Sam Whitelock and Brodie Rettalick.

Jack Maddocks gets his chance on the wing. Picture: Getty.

Wallabies: 15. Dane Haylett-Petty 14. Jack Maddocks 13. Reece Hodge 12. Kurtley Beale 11. Marika Koroibete 10. Bernard Foley 9. Will Genia 8. David Pocock 7. Michael Hooper (captain) 6. Lukhan Tui 5. Adam Coleman 4. Izack Rodda 3. Allan Alaalatoa 2. Tatafu Polota-Nau 1. Scott Sio.

Reserves: 16. Folau Faingaa 17. Tom Robertson 18. Sekope Kepu 19. Rob Simmons 20. Pete Samu 21. Nick Phipps 22. Matt Toomua 23. Tom Banks.

All Blacks: 15. Jordie Barrett 14. Ben Smith 13. Jack Goodhue 12. Ngani Laumape 11. Waisake Naholo 10. Beauden Barrett 9. Aaron Smith 8. Kieran Read (captain) 7. Sam Cane 6. Liam Squire 5. Sam Whitelock 4. Brodie Rettalick 3. Owen Franks 2. Codie Taylor 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Nathan Harris 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe 18.Ofa Tuungafase 19. Scott Barrett 20. Ardie Savea 21. TJ Perenara 22. Damian McKenzie 23. Anton Lienert-Brown.

