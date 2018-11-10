All Blacks’ horror season-ending injury

Joe Moody was assisted by the All Blacks’ doctor after he tore his eyelid.

ALL Blacks prop Joe Moody will miss this weekend's blockbuster clash against England after tearing his eyelid during training, coach Steve Hansen said Wednesday.

Hansen said the 30-year-old loosehead would be sidelined for six weeks, meaning he will also miss the world champions' upcoming Tests against Ireland and Italy.

He said Moody was practising a lineout when another player's hand accidentally hit his eye.

"Joe Moody's managed to find himself ways to get injured this year in unusual fashion," Hansen told reporters ahead of Saturday's Test at Twickenham.

"He was doing a lineout lift and copped someone's hand. Anyone else it probably would have missed his eye."

The injury adds to a frustrating season for Moody, who has been hit by a string of injuries, including a broken thumb which marred his Rugby Championship campaign.

Hansen said the New Zealanders were taking no chances with Moody's eyesight.

"The plastic surgeon has recommended six weeks, and as our doctor described it, the eyelid's your window washer," he said.

"If you've got half of it missing, you can't wipe your eye, so it'll affect your eyesight long-term so we need to make sure he's OK."

Moody recently re-signed with the All Blacks and Canterbury Crusaders until 2022.

Karl Tu'inukuafe is poised to start at loosehead in Moody's absence, with Angus Ta'avao called into the squad as backup.

Hansen has also decided to stick with the dual playmaker options he used against Australia in Yokohama last month with Damian McKenzie retained at fullback and Beauden Barrett at five-eighth.

Richie Mo'unga, who impressed at five-eighth against Japan last week in Tokyo, has also been named in the match-day 23.

Moody tackles Australia’s Michael Hooper during the Bledisloe Cup clash.

Aaron Smith, who was on the bench for the Australia game, has regained the starting halfback role from TJ Perenara, who drops into the replacements. Centre Jack Goodhue has also returned to the starting side after he missed both tests in Japan due to glandular fever. He flew straight to England from New Zealand.

Goodhue will link with Sonny Bill Williams in the midfield with an eye on next year's Rugby World Cup.

Hansen has already seen how well Williams and Ryan Crotty play together, but with Goodhue fast developing as the first-choice centre, the coach wants to see how the pair gel.

Former starting hooker Dane Coles has also returned to the 23, but will come off the bench after Codie Taylor took his game to new levels this year. Coles started last week's win over Japan after a serious knee injury that he sustained against France last November kept him on the sidelines for all of this year.

