World’s best halfback re-signs with New Zealand Rugby

Dynamic All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith has confirmed his future with New Zealand rugby by signing a two-year deal that will keep him playing Super Rugby at the Highlanders until 2021.

Smith, the most capped New Zealand No.9, signed the deal on Monday, five months out from the All Blacks' World Cup defence in Japan.

The 30-year-old is grateful for the support he's had since he debuted for his Dunedin-based club side in 2011 and his national team the following year.

"I love representing the Highlanders and the All Blacks and playing my rugby in New Zealand gives me the chance to continue to do that," Smith said on Monday.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen congratulated Smith, whose rapid distribution from set pieces and the breakdown has been pivotal to his side's recent dominance.

"Nuggy has been such an outstanding player for us over many years and deserves every accolade he gets," Hansen said.

"He's a passionate team man, a leader in our team and gives his all to the group.

"He works incredibly hard on his game and has been incredibly consistent since first coming into the All Blacks.

"The speed of his delivery from the base of the scrum and ruck is a key point of difference and means we can play the game at real pace, which has suited our game."

Smith joins a number of established All Blacks who have signed with New Zealand Rugby post 2019, including Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody, Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Barrett, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie and Rieko Ioane.