All bases covered for Little League carnival

FNC player Wesley Wilford throws one back to home base at the Australian Little League championships in Lismore last year. He is back again this year.

FAR North Coast will compete in the Australian Little League Baseball Championships for the second straight year at Lismore this week.

Competition starts tomorrow with 16 teams from across Australia playing over the next five days at the Albert Park complex.

Five players from FNC are back again including Michael Maher, Lachlan O'Sullivan, Angus Smyth, Hamish Weekes and Wes Wilford.

It will be a tough step-up in competition for the local contingent and they will look to improve on last year's performances.

They will compete in Pool D against teams from NSW, Queensland and Western Australia.

FNC's first game is against Central Firebirds at 8.45am tomorrow, followed by Ryde Red at 2.15pm.

The Gold Coast Cougars won the tournament last year and are back to defend the title.

The winning team will earn a spot in the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, from August 15-25.

Gold and bronze medal games will be available to stream on the Kayo streaming service on Monday.

Baseball Australia chief executive Cam Vale was excited to showcase Little League Baseball to a wider audience.

"Little League Baseball is unlike any other youth sporting event in the world,” Vale said.

"It is a huge event and not every day does an Australian team earn the chance to travel to the US to compete in a World Series.”

Last year's Little League World Series championship game in Williamsport drew more than 3.2 million viewers in the US.

"Little League baseball is a big deal and has grown in Australia to the point where we have the third-highest participation levels in the world,” Vale said.

"We enjoyed strong interest for the Australian Baseball League Championship Series on Kayo and we can't wait to showcase another of our pathways.

"The deal also provides significant exposure for our commercial partners, not to mention a thrill for these 10-12 year old players.”

The bronze medal game is scheduled for 9am Monday, followed by the gold medal game at 1pm.