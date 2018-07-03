All Age Netball Carnival a winner

SHINING STARS: MULLUMBIMBY (blue and gold) plays Bangalow (light blue) at the All Age Carnival on Sunday.

MULLUMBIMBY was the centre of the Northern Rivers netball universe when it hosted 20 teams at the All Age Carnival on Sunday.

Carnival director Narelle Anderton said the annual event is a significant part of the getting more youngsters into the sport.

Anderton said she was impressed with the the players efforts, skill and good sportsmanship.

"We had more than 160 athletes at the carnival,” she said.

"One of the reasons we run this carnival is that our representative teams go away next weekend and play and this gives everyone a chance to get out on the courts and play their best.”

Anderton said watching the players was very inspiring as they really put their heart, soul and energy into the games.

"For the very players it's their first experience off grass and onto a hard court, which is very exciting for them.” she said.

"We were fortunate with the weather which meant the players had good conditions.”

Another aspect of the carnival, Anderton said, is the opportunity for the players to meet each other and form friendships which will take them through their netball careers.

"This event is a competition which allows all the players to participate in this wonderful sport,” she said.

"Everyone played well and had a marvellous time getting out and having a go.”

Results

Under 10's

Winners Flower Power Ballina

Runners up Marshmellows Mullumbimby

11years

Winners Lennox Head Lions

Runners up SCU Stingrays

12years

Winners Mystics

Runners up Daley Dragonflies

Under 14

Winners Warning Wonders

Runners Up PRD Nationwide