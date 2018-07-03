All Age Netball Carnival a winner
MULLUMBIMBY was the centre of the Northern Rivers netball universe when it hosted 20 teams at the All Age Carnival on Sunday.
Carnival director Narelle Anderton said the annual event is a significant part of the getting more youngsters into the sport.
Anderton said she was impressed with the the players efforts, skill and good sportsmanship.
"We had more than 160 athletes at the carnival,” she said.
"One of the reasons we run this carnival is that our representative teams go away next weekend and play and this gives everyone a chance to get out on the courts and play their best.”
Anderton said watching the players was very inspiring as they really put their heart, soul and energy into the games.
"For the very players it's their first experience off grass and onto a hard court, which is very exciting for them.” she said.
"We were fortunate with the weather which meant the players had good conditions.”
Another aspect of the carnival, Anderton said, is the opportunity for the players to meet each other and form friendships which will take them through their netball careers.
"This event is a competition which allows all the players to participate in this wonderful sport,” she said.
"Everyone played well and had a marvellous time getting out and having a go.”
Results
Under 10's
Winners Flower Power Ballina
Runners up Marshmellows Mullumbimby
11years
Winners Lennox Head Lions
Runners up SCU Stingrays
12years
Winners Mystics
Runners up Daley Dragonflies
Under 14
Winners Warning Wonders
Runners Up PRD Nationwide