All about putting it in the net for the Rams

COMPETITIVE: Byron Bay's Chris Broadley goes shoulder-to-shoulder with a South Lismore opponent in the major semi-final two weeks ago, which the Rams won 1-0 in extra time. The teams clash again today for a place in the grand final..

BYRON BAY will host South Lismore this afternoon with a spot in the Far North Coast premier division soccer grand final on the line.

The Rams and Celtics will face off for the second time in two weeks in the preliminary final for the right to play Richmond Rovers in the grand final next Saturday.

Byron Bay are without forward Aaron Walker, who injured a knee in Byron's extra time 1-0 qualifying final win over South Lismore a fortnight ago.

Coach Damon Bell said it was crucial his side turned possession into goals if they were to get the better of South Lismore.

"We've played 200 minutes against them across our past two encounters,” he said.

"It was 0-0 the first time and we finally scored a goal in the 105th minute of the other one so it's probably going to be very tight again.

"In saying that, had we taken the chances we created in those games we would've won comfortably but we didn't and we're having trouble scoring goals - we have all year.

"It's the same old story, I'm confident we'll create more chances than they will, it's just whether we take them or not.”

South Lismore will go into the game looking to cap a fairytale return to the top flight with a grand final appearance.

Coach Cameron Hyde said his side had nothing lose.

"There's really no fear for us because we're the underdogs,” he said.

"We're looking to upset someone again and we'll give ourselves every chance to do that.

"Even some people within our own club were asking at the start of the year if we thought we could avoid relegation.

"We were confident in the playing group we could make the semis and compete with those top five teams but to be where we are now was probably more something we were looking at for year two or three in the plan.

"We've surprised everyone, we've surprised ourselves, but we're going to keep on going until we can go no longer.”

The winner today will face the premiers Richmond Rovers at Crozier Field, Lismore, in the grand final next weekend.