HIT: Gillian Anderson amd Lilly James on All About Eve .
Whats On

All About Eve will be live on screen

23rd May 2019 12:00 PM
ACTORS Gillian Anderson (X-Files, NT Live: A Streetcar Named Desire) and Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) lead in All About Eve, filmed live for cinemas from the West End in London.

All About Eve tells the story of Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theatre.

The spotlight is hers, always has been.

But now there's Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve.

The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know all about Eve... don't you?

Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world's most innovative theatre directors, Ivo van Hove (NT Live: A View from the Bridge), asked why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old.

All About Eve was adapted by Ivo van Hove from the 1950 Twentieth Century Fox film by Joseph L. Mankiewicz and the play The Wisdom of Eve by Mary Orr.

The film starred Bette Davis as Channing, with Anne Baxter as Eve. The film received a record 14 Academy Award nominations and won six, including Best Picture.

Ivo van Hove directed this new stage version with set and lighting design from Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D'Huys and music from double Mercury Prize-winner PJ Harvey, alongside Tom Gibbons' sound design. Casting was by Julia Horan CDG.

Special intro will be done by Alex Mankiewicz, whose father wrote the screenplay and directed the original film.

  • At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, May 29 at 6pm and Saturday, June 1, from at 1pm. Details at byroncentre.com.au.
