All about attitude for the Seahorses

LEADING THE WAY: Ballina flanker Andrew Burke on the run in Far North Coast rugby union. Vicki Kerry

ATTITUDE and an extra gear will be what Ballina focus on when they play Lennox Head in the Far North Coast rugby union preliminary final at Crozier Field, Lismore, today.

The performance of flanker Andrew Burke and makeshift front-rower Ryan Hamilton could hold the key as the Seahorses aim to secure a second straight grand final appearance.

Second-rower Ryan O'Connor has added a harder edge to the Ballina forward pack this season while centre Anthony Lolohea can blow a game open with his explosive running.

Burke has played in two grand finals since 2010 and has been the heartbeat of the forward pack for many years.

"Andrew has played consistently good rugby all the way through and he's a role model that other players can look up to,” Ballina coach Chris Hickey said.

"He's someone that's always striving to be better and even he will be looking to go up a couple of extra gears.

"It's not always ability or skill that sets players apart, a lot of it comes down to attitude.

"We're not a team that's going to rely on three or four players; we need to be at our best as a collective unit.”

Hamilton moves into the front-row, replacing NSW Country representative Sam Pearce, who is forced to sit out a week after he was blue carded for a head knock last week.

The Seahorses have used the scrum as a weapon throughout the season and will aim to take the Trojans on in the tight five.

"We have a lot of hard workers in the forward pack and it's attitude again that gives me confidence in putting Ryan Hamilton in the front row,” Hickey said.

"It makes it a lot easier as a coach when there are blokes that are willing to do the hard yards put their hand.

"We feel that our game is still developing and if we can eliminate a few errors out of game and show up in defence it will definitely help.”

Kick-off is 3.15pm.

In the reserve grade preliminary final, Ballina hooker Nathan Groves will play his 300th club game against Mullumbimby at 1.50pm.

Evans Head takes on Kyogle in President's Cup at 12.30pm.