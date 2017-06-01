19°
Business

All aboard the business bus for tickets to more profit

Alison Paterson
| 1st Jun 2017 12:55 PM
ALL ABOARD: The NSW Government's Business Bus is visiting small businesses across NSW to provide specialist advice to business owners looking to become more productive and profitable.
ALL ABOARD: The NSW Government's Business Bus is visiting small businesses across NSW to provide specialist advice to business owners looking to become more productive and profitable. Supplied

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SMALL business owners in the Northern Rivers can get aboard the the NSW Government's Business Bus when it visits the region between June 5 and 9 and receive independent advice from experienced business advisors.

The Business Bus is visiting small businesses across NSW to provide specialist advice to business owners looking to become more productive and profitable.

NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Small Business, John Barilaro, said the bus would travel across the State with experts on board to share advice on small business strategies including marketing, financial and legal advice and business planning.

"The Business Bus provides small businesses with access to independent, experienced advisors, plus specialists in the digital and creative sector," Mr Barilaro said.　

"Speaking to an advisor can help a business operator take the vital next step, whether they're just starting out, wanting to ensure their business is sustainable or aiming to go global."　

He said the 710,000 small businesses across NSW are considered the lifeblood of the State's economy, and represent almost 98 per cent of all NSW businesses; employ almost half the State's workforce and generate $47 billion in annual wages and salaries.　

"The Business Bus is part of the Business Connect advisory program which will help to ensure that small businesses continue to be the engine room of Australia's best performing economy," Mr Barilaro said.　

The Business Bus will be at the following locations from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm:　

2 Mullumbimbi Street, Brunswick Heads, on Monday, 5 June

1 Bay Street, Byron Bay, on Tuesday, 6 June

77 Main Street, Alstonville, on Wednesday, 7 June

43/49 Magellan Street, Lismore, on Thursday, 8 June

71 Cullen Street, Nimbin, on Friday, 9 June.　

To book an appointment on the Business Bus or to speak to your local Business Connect advisor, call 1300 134 359 or visit www.industry.nsw.gov.au/businessconnect.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers business

7 infrastructure projects in pipeline for Northern Rivers

7 infrastructure projects in pipeline for Northern Rivers

THESE projects could do wonders for our region by bringing visitors and providing a great activities and beautiful spaces for locals.

Thousands of children at risk as frontline services decline

AT RISK: Too many children in Northern NSW are at risk with only 28% having received a face-to-face visit from a caseworker.

Shortage of child-care protection workers fails our kids

REVEALED: Lismore's grand plan for its very own central park

DESTINATION PARK: An digital design impression of Lismore Park, featuring a water park, an events precinct with performance lawn and stage, café, adventure playground, wetlands and car park, and a signed entrance.

"World class" park would bring 120,000 more people to the city

All aboard the business bus for tickets to more profit

ALL ABOARD: The NSW Government's Business Bus is visiting small businesses across NSW to provide specialist advice to business owners looking to become more productive and profitable.

Small business can benefit from expert advice between June 5 and 9

Local Partners

Hemp Food Australia to show how 'Naturally Good' their food tastes

A BANGALOW business will be on display in Sydney this weekend at the fastest growing trade show, Naturally Good Expo.

Tabulam Bridge plans on exhibition

Tabulam Bridge.

NSW State Government's plans for the Clarence River Bridge.

Get a taste for local avos on bus tour

LESSON IN AVOS: Pictured promoting the Taste the Region bus tours to be held as part of the Ballina Food and Wine Festival are, from left, Sarah Smith from major sponsor Dan Murphy's, tour hosts Robyn and David Harmon, and Tom Silver, who will open up his family's avocado farm to the tour.

He doesn't call himself Avocado Tom for no reason

Call to hold skateboard event

Shooting above the lip.

Calling for expressions of interest to manage a skateboarding event

Dig in and plant a tree at Lennox

Tree planting this weekend at Lennox Head.

A long-running tree planting campaign is on Friday, Lennox Headland

Dan Sultan's 'Killer' new album

KILLER is Dan Sultan's latest album set to be released on July 28, just after he rocks out at Splendour in the Grass show at Byron Parklands.

Motherland falls for Dustyesky

DUSTYESKY: The North Coast's favourite Russian men's choir performing at the Courthouse Hotel in Mullumbimby

Dustyesky are making it big back in the motherland

Lorde's album launch to be a world first

Lorde in a scene from her music clip Royals.

Fans are gearing up to party for the release of Melodrama

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

Festival stars shine bright

AFTER HOURS, CLOSE TO DAWN: Melbourne rock band Kingswood will bring their new album plus old hits to Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The latest on the artists hitting up Splendour

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

Murray takes Camacho on tour

Byron Bay singer songwriter Pete Murray.

Fun, sexy, chilled

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $945,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $975,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $4,750,000 to...

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 139 acre (56.58ha) farm known as...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Price Guide...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

Expansive Estate with DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Price Guide...

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69km from Casino and 100km from Yamba or Lismore, makes for a great escape...

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Here's your chance to carp about feral pests

Carp might by great fun to catch but they're destroying Australia's watercourses.

Science in the Pub looks at carp and coral trees

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!