Woman caught driving 10 kids with no seatbelts on

A FEMALE motorist has been issued a hefty fine after police caught her driving 10 kids without seatbelts.

Officers of the Southern Traffic Operations Unit spotted the woman driving on Sadadeen Rd, Alice Springs, on Thursday, January 3, and saw a number of children jumping around the cabin of the car.

Officers stopped the driver on Bagot St and found 10 children under the age of 16 unrestrained, including a child under the age of one sitting on the front passenger's lap.

The driver received a $5040 fine and 30 demerit points.

Senior Constable First Class Ivan Petrovic said police were flabbergasted.

"How someone can knowingly drive a vehicle in which their passengers are unrestrained is beyond me," he said.

"Seatbelts are designed to save your life and prevent serious injuries in the case of a traffic crash.

"Having a number of unrestrained children in the vehicle is irresponsible and reckless on the adults' behalf.

"Had they been involved in any kind of crash, the infant sitting in the front could have been seriously injured, if not killed."

The incident follows the arrest of a woman who ploughed into fence on Dixon Rd in Alice Springs on Tuesday morning and blew a high-range blood alcohol reading of .228.

The Southern Traffic Operations Unit located the car in the middle of the road facing into oncoming traffic.

The driver has been charged with one count each of driving disqualified, driving unregistered and uninsured and driving with a high-range blood alcohol content and has been bailed to appear in court today.