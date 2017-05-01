Pedal to the metal hitting up to 100kmh

SPEED QUEEN: Alice Buckley at the Supa Cheap and Carting Direct Young Guns titles at Lismore Cart Circuit yesterday.

ALICE Buckley showed the boys how it's done when the only girl of two placed second in her class of the Supa Cheap and Carting Direct Young Guns titles, at the Lismore Cart Circuit on Sunday.

The Pimpama nine-year-old has been racing her Tony Kart for three years and hopes to one day become a Bathurst V8 race car driver, with her idols including Australian Supercar driver Chaz Mostert.

Post race, she told The Northern Star she put together a solid race to climb to second position, hitting the tarmac at speeds up to 100km-hr.

"I feel really great; girls can go real quick, they just need to give it a go," Alice said, thanking her sponsors Bendwork Steel Pro.

There was plenty of high octane action on the tarmac across the northern Rivers over the weekend.

On Saturday night at the Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway, Andrew Pezzutti took out the NSW V8 Dirt Modified Championship and Wingless Sprintcar star David Eggins won a return air ticket to the US.

In front of huge crowds, Pezzutti's victory heralded his fifth state title career win, while it was also a big occasion for Australian V8 Dirt Modified racecar technology.

In taking title honours, Pezzutti used a Brad Marr built chassis against the imported US brands, Troyer, TEO and Bicknell.

In the Driver to America series, sponsored by the Lismore District Workers' Club and Queensland Speedway Spares, Eggins was victorious in the Race to the States.

David Eggins is the point score leader in the Wingless Sprintcar division and will start off the pole position in the 15-lap shootout.

Other main event winners were: Chris Besseling (Production Sedans), Matt Weir (Junior Sedans), Thomas Vickery (AMCAs), Jamie Marsden (Four Cylinder) Sedans).