Ali Barter brings ode to her best friends

TOURING: Ali Barter performs at the Heritage Bank Festival of Food and Wine in Toowoomba last year. Kevin Farmer

ONE thing that is undeniable about Aussie pop rock artist Ali Barter, is her uncanny ability to capture frank, sometimes messy emotions in memorable song form.

Songs like Girlie Bits and Cigarette from her 2017 critically-acclaimed debut album A Suitable Girl confirm this.

Barter returns with her first new music and video via the frankly titled Ur a Piece of Shit, an unconventional love letter created with and for her best friends about the strength of their shared experiences out now, proudly on Inertia Music.

On the surface, the song arrives as a scuzzed-out, pop-punk rager, helmed by Ali's unmistakable, classically trained vocals. But to listen with intent reveals the song's nuance.

The title is no criticism, but wholly endearing, where dark themes are lightened by humour.

Barter said that, through the collective mantra of 'your life is a mess, and so is mine' emerges a relatable coming-of-age song, completed by the understanding that whilst trauma can often binds us to the past, more often, it binds us to each other.

"Ur A Piece of Shit is an ode to my best friends," she said.

"It's about the things we went through as teenagers and how they've affected us in adult life, and how those experiences have bound us together.

"I also invited my girls into the studio to sing on the song. So, you can hear them all in there; my little Piece Of Shit Choir."

The past two years have seen the former choirgirl and triple j Unearthed winner come into her own since the release of her debut album A Suitable Girl to triumphant reception in 2017, including a top 20 debut in the ARIA charts, and lead single Girlie Bits taking out a spot in the triple j Hottest 100. She recently supported Liz Phair, a personal influence and idol.

She will be joined by local acts The Oogars and Sophie Ozard for this show.