ALP ran from 1986-1990. Picture: Supplied
TV

ALF set to get reboot treatment

by Staff writers
3rd Aug 2018 3:29 AM

ANY CHILD of the 80s will remember ALF.

ALF, which stands for Alien Life Form, was inescapable during its run from 1986-1990.

The wisecracking alien, named Gordon Shumway, came to live with the Tanner family after he crashed into their garage from his planet Melmac

The Tanners make him part of their family, despite his relentless attempts to eat their cat, Lucky, and hide him from their nosy neighbours.

EW confirmed that Warner Bros. is in the early stages of redeveloping the show, with original creators Tom Patchett and Paul Fusco on board.

ALF starred Max Wright, Anne Schedeen, Andrea Elson and Benji Gregory as the Tanner family. Picture: Supplied
ALF starred Max Wright, Anne Schedeen, Andrea Elson and Benji Gregory as the Tanner family. Picture: Supplied

Fusco was the voice of ALF, while Patchett operated the puppet.

