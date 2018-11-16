Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
All is not well with Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United. Picture: Getty
All is not well with Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United. Picture: Getty
Soccer

Utd star has dressing room tantrum after derby humiliation

16th Nov 2018 11:03 AM

MANCHESTER United flop Alexis Sanchez is at his lowest ebb since joining the club.

The striker is  away training with Chile, ahead of their games against Costa Rica and Honduras, where he is said to be "acting weird".

Clearly his club frustrations have filtered into the international break, with Sanchez cutting an isolated figure in training.

The 29-year-old was named only as a substitute for the weekend's Manchester derby, which was won 3-1 by City.

Sanchez has had a rather underwhelming start to life at Old Trafford.
Sanchez has had a rather underwhelming start to life at Old Trafford.

According to reports, Sanchez was apparently "furious" at not making the starting XI.

After the defeat, the former Arsenal star "slammed his boots down in the changing room" and was openly critical of the state of the defending.

He was said to have been left frustrated with the defensive tactics employed.

His mood has not brightened even after flying out of Manchester for international duty.

La Tercera reports that Sanchez was "silent for over an hour" and sat on one of the training pitches on his own.

His teammates were nearby playing football tennis.

Sanchez eventually came on as a sub.
Sanchez eventually came on as a sub.

He was eventually persuaded to join in with the other players, but his behaviour was described as strange by some of the Chile stars.

The Times claimed earlier this week Sanchez felt "lonely" and "ignored" as he struggled to make any impact on the pitch for United.

Sanchez wasn't even Jose Mourinho's No.1 choice, with the Portuguese instead hoping to land long-term target Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.

A source close to the Chilean recently revealed the player had had enough at United.

The source said: "He is totally fed-up and at the end of his tether with Mourinho. He knows he can't leave right now but is in talks with his agent about what they can do to try and sort the situation out."

This story originally appeared in The Sun.

More Stories

Show More
alexis sanchez english premier league jose mourinho manchester city manchester derby manchester united
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Incredible effort to lift car off motorcyclist after crash

    Incredible effort to lift car off motorcyclist after crash

    News FIREFIGHTERS have praised members of the public who helped emergency service crews to lift a vehicle and rescue a motorbike rider.

    Danny's brave journey to find work at bowlo

    premium_icon Danny's brave journey to find work at bowlo

    News "I've got no words. I'm really enjoying it"

    Is this 'big thing' coming to Lismore?

    premium_icon Is this 'big thing' coming to Lismore?

    News Norco could scoop a giant ice-cream for Lismore

    Car crash closes highway at Ballina

    Car crash closes highway at Ballina

    News Two-car crash near Ballina, and a separate truck crash near Maclean

    Local Partners