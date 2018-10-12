Don't vote Liberal, Turnbull’s son urges

MALCOLM Turnbull's son launched a blistering attack on his father's party, saying it had been hijacked by "extremists on the hard right".

Alex Turnbull posted a video to his Facebook page urging Wentworth voters to boycott the Liberal Party at the coming by-election to replace his father, who resigned after being rolled as prime minister.

"I've been following Australian politics recently and I've been disappointed," he said in the video.

Alex Turnbull, son of the former prime minister, posted the video on Facebook

"This is not exactly a first in Australian politics but it does lead you to the conclusion that stable government might not be as stable as some people would like you to think.

"We've had yet another leadership coup and we've lost another prime minister … the Liberal Party has been taken over by extremists on the hard right who aren't particularly motivated to serve the general public. They just want to pursue a crazy agenda."

Mr Turnbull, a fund manager in Singapore, also hit out at the Coalition's energy and climate policies.

Malcolm and Alex Turnbull on a family stroll. Picture: Cameron Richardson

"As an energy investor, I've seen in particular there is no way coal can compete any more," he said.

"Renewables have gotten too cheap … and really there is no trade-off any more between lowering your power bills and reducing emissions."

Mr Turnbull said some in the Liberals would still like to "prosecute a culture war".

"If you want to pull the Liberal Party back from the brink it is the one clear message you can send," he said.

"Consider it an intervention … don't give the Liberals your vote."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison responded to the comments, saying the younger Turnbull was entitled to a dissenting view.

"Our kids are entitled to their own views and their own lives," he said on Sky News.

"I draw no connection between Malcolm's son. He's an independent person. He's entitled to be wrong."