Alex the Astronaut will land on the Northern Rivers

YOUNG Australian singer songwriter Alex the Astronaut, also known as Alex Lynn, jumped to fame with her song Not Worth Hiding, a sweet tune about coming out as gay to family and friends released at the time of the same sex marriage debate last year.

At the time, Alex was studying maths and physics in the USA so her time was shared between studies in one country and a music career back home.

We had a chat to Alex the Astronaut ahead of her local show with fellow musician Stella Donelly.

Are you still studying maths and physics in the USA?

I finished up my maths and physics degree last year which was really cool.

While I was there studying I did think about leaving but I really wanted to finish my degree before I started with music full-time because I'd worked so hard at it.

I got to do the whole American college, throw your hats in the air graduation.

It was bittersweet because I was sad to leave all my friends I'd made in the US but I was lucky enough to be able to come back and be a musician like I'd always hoped I could be.

Not Worth Hiding has become an anthem for LGBTIQ Australians, what is the story behind it?

I had a really difficult time coming out, not just to other people but to myself because I just didn't see where I would fit into the world if I did.

I didn't hear music about what I was going through at that time and I felt that that would have helped me so, when I was 22 and a little wiser, I thought it was time to go back through how I did struggle and share how I got through all the tough parts so that younger people could hear it and feel a bit less alone.

Have you played in Byron Bay Before?

I've played at The Northern before with Lisa Mitchell and Dustin Tebbutt.

It was my first support tour and I always forgot my pass that we're supposed to carry that gets us into our gigs because I'm notorious for "temporarily misplacing" things.

I went outside after I played to get some air and then when I tried to get back in I had to convince the security guy that I was a musician on the tour and not a random crazy person in an astronaut jacket.

I also look 12 so I think they thought I was just trying to get the bands alcohol.

The eventually let me back in and all was well it was a great show.

Any new songs you may consider playing for us here in Byron?

I'll definitely be playing some new songs in Byron and Stella and I are going to try and share a few of our songs.

She's such an incredible songwriter and performer and we're hilarious together so it should be an awesome show.

At The Northern in Byron Bay on Thursday, April 12. For tickets visit alextheastronaut.com.