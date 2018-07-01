Siege aftermath: police confirm body in barrel is Larissa

POLICE have confirmed the remains found inside a barrel on the back of a black ute found on Wednesday were Brisbane schoolgirl Larissa Beilby.



Larissa's sister Deanna took to Facebook to acknowledge the death of her 16-year-old sibling.



"With a broken heart shattered into more than a million pieces our family is utterly destroyed to inform you all that Larissa has been taken from us," she wrote.



"Our beautiful girl has been reunited with our beloved wife and mother. Fly high our darling angel, until we see you again Rissy."



The Craigslea State High School student - who had been dating Sikorsky - was last seen leaving transitional accommodation in Sandgate on June 15.

She had been reported missing a day earlier by her father Peter Beilby, who yesterday took to Facebook to express his grief.

The news came afteraccused killer Zlato Sikorksy was taken into custody following a 28-hour siege at Alexandra Headland on the Sunshine Coast.

Zlatko Sikorsky has been taken to the Maroochydore watchhouse.

Sikorsky had been holed up in a unit on Juan Street, Alexandra Headland, since Friday afternoon, suspected of murdering his girlfriend Larissa.

ANALYSIS: Why police needed so long to end siege

A Sunshine Coast woman accused of bringing Sikorksy to the region has been charged with accessory to murder.

The 40-year-old woman, from Palmwoods, was arrested on Friday night and appeared in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday morning, according to a police spokesman.

The spokesman said the Coast woman was remanded and will face court again on Monday.

Police will also allege an Alexandra Headland man, 28, also helped and have been charged with one count of accessory to murder after the fact.

He will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 2.

Headland Gardens Resident 'Joe' said a long-time friend called him on Friday afternoon and asked if he and Sikorsky could come over. Lachie Millard

The resident of the unit where Sikorsky remained for more than a day revealed he unknowingly let the suspect into his home.

The man, who wanted to be known only as Joe, said a long-time friend called him on Friday afternoon and asked if he and Sikorsky could come over.

Police were alerted when a property manager recognised Sikorsky from the news.

"I was completely in shock, I had no idea," Joe said.