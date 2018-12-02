Johnston could walk out on Souths

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 08: Alex Johnston of the Rabbitohs runs the ball during the round 14 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Cbus Super Stadium on June 8, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

As turmoil continues to consume South Sydney it has been revealed fullback Alex Johnston could leave the club if Wayne Bennett tries to switch him back to the wing.

In the leaked email from Anthony Seibold to Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly it was revealed Johnston had spoken to Bennett and the super coach had informed him the fullback job would go back to Greg Inglis if the veteran desired the move.

Johnston now has until Friday to confirm with an unknown club if he will ask for a release in order to pursue a fullback spot elsewhere.

"Alex spoke to me today that Wayne Bennett contacted him regarding his playing future for 2019 and his possible position change to the wing if Greg Inglis wants to play Fullback," the email read.

"Alex now has until Friday to let an unnamed NRL club know if he asks for a release and accepts a contract with them for 2019."

Johnston has spent the last two seasons at fullback following the season ending knee injury Inglis suffered in 2017.

The Rabbitohs junior has made no secret of his desire to play fullback long-term and is unlikely to accept a move back to the flank.

