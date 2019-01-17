Demon the hero Aussie men’s tennis needs

Alex de Minaur worked his backside off for this result. (Michael Klein)

Boy, we needed that.

After three days of allegations of infighting and unrest in the Australian camp whiz kid Alex de Minaur let the racquet do the talking.

It was gritty, parts clinical, but with next to no frills as de Minaur fended off an inspired Henri Laaksonen, of Switzerland, 6-4 6-2 6-7 (7-9) 4-6 6-3.

De Minaur closed out the match after securing a clutch break in the eighth game to stop the equally gutsy Laaksonen.

He just makes you play, the kid, every shot counts.

He hunts with intent and hits with conviction, only then to go back to his mark to do it all again.

"I'd like to thank everybody that stayed out there, the support was amazing, you guys got me through that and I can't thank you guys enough," a relieved de Minaur said.

"I didn't want to lose, had to make sure I composed myself, I mentally reset for the last set and tried not to get down on myself and be positive, and fight every ball."

Refreshing? Totally.

With Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt sitting in his box the tenacious Spanish-born Sydneysider dug deep to finish off journeyman Laaksonen.

But de Minaur equalled his best grand slam performance and surged into a third-round date with Rafael Nadal.

"It's going to be incredible just to step out there on the court with him and just have fun … I can't wait to go out there, compete and just give 150 per cent."

There was no ranting and raving from de Minaur, just a willingness to compete and empty the tank.

Even when things went pear-shaped in the third and fourth sets, Laaksosen, with nothing to lose finding another gear, there was no grumbling between games.

Laaksosen kept de Minaur off balance with the slice during the rearguard and blasted the short returns.

But de Minaur stood up to the test, refusing to give in despite playing on heavy legs.

de Minaur coasted through the first two sets, after banking early breaks, but it was the 19 year-old's sublime foot work and speed across the court which drew 60 unforced errors from Laaksonen.

