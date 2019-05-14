Sky Blues plan to ride emotion of Melbourne massacre

FORGET any thoughts of refocusing and eschewing the emotion.

Sydney FC captain Alex Brosque wants his teammates to surf their way to Perth for Sunday's season finale on a wave of euphoria from the semi-final thrashing of Melbourne Victory.

Delighted by the prospect of his final A-League season being extended by another week - and equally dazed by the "surreal" feeling of hitting Victory for six - Brosque can see no reason why the Sky Blues should feel any sense of inferiority in the grand final.

Paying tribute to coach Steve Corica for guiding Sydney to the grand final in his first season as head coach, Brosque said Sydney could capitalise on their win in Perth earlier this season - if they replicate the intensity of their Victory massacre.

"We don't really want to come down from what we're feeling at the moment," Brosque said.

"Even though we might not have expected the result (against Victory), we expected to have a couple of those results during the season but they just didn't come.

"But we always had in us and the fact we scored so many goals in a game we didn't expect to, just shows we can when it's needed and in big names. So we'll take as much confidence as can.

"Of course we'll keep grounded. This group of boys won't get ahead of ourselves. But we need to use what we did against Melbourne to fuel us in the grand final."

Rhyan Grant and Alex Brosque have a casual kick-around during Sydney FC’s recovery on Monday Picture: Phil Hillyard

Sunday's result broke multiple records, and gave Brosque particular satisfaction for scoring against a side so often the Sky Blue nemesis.

"At the moment it is a little bit surreal," he said.

"There was a lot of tension throughout the week and I was a little bit nervous going into it, just because it's Melbourne.

"There has never been a result like this before. The teams are always so evenly matched and there is generally a goal in at most. I didn't expect it to happen but it was the perfect way head into a grand final."

Brosque reserved particular praise for Corica, his teammate in previous seasons and given the challenge of succeeding Graham Arnold's hugely successful tenure as Sydney head coach.

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica (R) has been singled out for special praise by his skipper. Picture: AAP

"He was the main reason that I stayed this year," said Brosque of his decision to play on and not retire a year ago. "I knew he had this in him.

"There's no doubt that Arnie moulded the squad into an incredible group of men and what we did in past was incredible. I knew that with 'Bimbi' taking over, nothing would change, he would keep everything going.

"We lost some players but he recruited the right players that we needed and he is a guy that the guys love playing under."

"Now we need to be confident in own ability and what we can do. As dangerous as Perth are and as great as they have been all year, we don't really fear anybody.

"We've gone there and beaten them, we were the first to do so this season, so we know we can do it."