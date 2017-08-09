21°
News

ALERT: 4-month-old girl abducted possibly to QLD

Samantha Elley
| 9th Aug 2017 8:45 PM
The car may possibly be heading to Queensland with a 4 month-old girl who has been abducted.
The car may possibly be heading to Queensland with a 4 month-old girl who has been abducted.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NSW Police Force is seeking URGENT public assistance to help locate a four-month-old girl who was abducted from Cessnock about 4pm today.

About 4.05pm two women and a man entered a home in Ruby Street at Bellbird.

The group took the girl and put her in a vehicle. The car was last seen heading west and possibly towards the Queensland border.

The vehicle is described as being a white 2010 Mitsubishi Challenger with a Queensland number plate of '388-XFV'.

The woman is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 160 and 165cm tall, mid 20's, medium to solid build, dark hair and wearing a light coloured top.

A second woman is described as also being of Caucasian appearance, between 60 and 70 years of age with a large build and grey hair. She was wearing a grey t-shirt.

A man travelling with them is described as 30 years of age, between 170cm to 175cm tall with dark hair shaved at the back and a large build wearing blue pants and a yellow/blue high visibility shirt.

Police are asking the public to be on alert and report any sightings of these people or vehicle.

Ring Triple Zero (000) to provide any information about this abduction.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  abduction cessnock four month old nsw police

REVEALED: Warner Bros 'Aquashack' shapes up at Hastings Point

REVEALED: Warner Bros 'Aquashack' shapes up at Hastings...

A "Star Wars under the sea” so big it's visible from Cabarita.

'Crocodile' in the river caught, snapped and released

Rhys Cooksey and his magic metre "crocodile"

Rhys Cooksey has reached what they call the "magic metre"

Mayor calls on Premier to dump waste levies

DUMP WASTE LEVY: Kyogle mayor Cr Danielle Mulholland calls on the NSW Premier to dump the waste levy. Here Kyogle High School staff and students join with David Bell and David Bevan of Kyogle Council to admire the new artwork on the recycling skip bin.

Kyogle Council demands waste levy to be dumped

Grandstanding political agendas 'out of control' at meetings

Councillor criticises council meetings for delving too much into state and federal issues.

Councillor frustrated meetings diverting from "sphere of relevance"

Local Partners

SCU to host some of the biggest names in music

SOME of the biggest names in the music industry to feature as panellists at Southern Cross University's Careers in Music Symposium.

Looking for some bright sparks during Electricity Week

Essential Energy is running safety programs for primary school children.

An electrical safety program for primary schools

EXHIBITION: Personal journey through grief and trauma

Artist Jan McGiffen's work is to be showcased at the Lennox Art Collective.

Lennox Head artist Jan McGiffen will present her latest work

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Popcorn in the streets: Film festival to hit Lismore

EXCITED: The Reel Abrupt Film Festival team, created by co-founders Kate Stroud, Joel North and Brendan Ross, love movies.

The Reel Abrupt Film Festival is bigger and better this year

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

KARL Stefanovic has unleashed on Princess Diana’s former butler after taking him to task over his comments that Kate Middleton doesn’t have the “X factor.”

MOVIE REVIEW: An Inconvenient Sequel - Truth to Power

Al Gore with former Mayor of Tacloban City Alfred Romualdez and Typhoon Haiyan survivor Demi Raya, in the Raya family home in Tacloban City, Philippines in a scene from the movie An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

A bruised but not beaten Al Gore fights for the planet.

Rumours player will come out on The Footy Show

EDDIE McGuire has shut down speculation a gay AFL player will come out on this week’s episode of The Footy Show.

Eddie McGuire returns to host The Footy Show this week

Google Home Australian review: Is it worth the $199?

The Google Home device.

Google Home offers better value than Apple's coming product

Cara Delevingne shoots for the stars

Cara Delevingne in a scene from the movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Model turned actor goes big with Luc Besson’s new sci-fi blockbuster

That's a wrap for the Byron Writers Festival

Tex Perkins talks at the Saturday Paper Marquee at the Byron Bay Writers Festival 2017.

Tents are down, the books are closed and the pencils are put away

Spotify on Xbox One: better sound track for carnage?

Music streaming app Spotify is now available on Xbox One.

SICK of hearing the sound of machine gun fire or the splatter of blood?

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

1905 Circa Home and 10 acres - Only Minutes into the Centre of Byron Bay

282 Skinners Shoot Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 6 $4,500,000 ...

This magnificent property has been tightly held with only two owners since 1905. Nestled on the hill below St Helena at Skinners Shoot the homestead captures...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 GREAT NEW PRICE...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

A NEW, MODERN LEVEL BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED...

A perfect investment or easy care family home! Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a single level & set on a low maintenance, fenced, pet...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $970,000

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.