Adam Taggart has played his final game for the Roar.
Soccer

Roar goalscoring ace makes move to South Korea

by Marco Monteverde
14th Feb 2019 11:42 AM
FORMER Socceroos striker Adam Taggart has left Brisbane Roar.

News Corp Australia revealed last month that Taggart was set for a move to a South Korean club, and on Thursday morning the Roar confirmed his departure.

Taggart, 25, was in his first season with the Roar after joining the club last year from Perth Glory.

In 18 competitive appearances for the Roar, Taggart scored 11 goals - despite Brisbane's disappointing A-League season.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the club, players, coaches and fans for their support during my time at BRFC," Taggart said.

"I'm confident that the club can turn things around and have more success in the future."

Roar CEO David Pourre said Taggart had been a "good servant" for the Roar.

"We wish him well with the next step in his career," Pourre said.

