Injury cloud over star Victory recruit

LAST season's surprise packet Kenny Athiu looks set to be handed a maiden Melbourne derby start with an injury cloud hovering over Melbourne Victory's star striking recruit Ola Toivonen.

The Sweden striker missed training on Friday and is battling to get onto the bench for Saturday night's season opener at Etihad Stadium.

Victory coach Kevin Muscat's other option is to stack the midfield - captain Carl Valeri, Raul Baena, Terry Antonis and Leigh Broxham are vying for two positions - and release trio Kosta Barbarouses, James Troisi and Japan superstar Keisuke Honda to roam in attack.

Right-back is the other dilemma, with Muscat deliberating on new signing Storm Roux or Thomas Deng, who is buzzing after a Socceroos debut, but only returned to Melbourne 48 hours ago.

"We'll wait and see til the morning and assess him. He's just pulled up a bit sore which this time of year, most players are a little bit sore,'' Muscat said.

"Ola's trained since he's got here, he hasn't missed a session. Today (Friday) was the first session he missed. He obviously wants to play, but we'll make that decision (game day).

"After the World Cup Ola had some time off so he starts later than the rest of the group, so it's normal that he's not at the same level as the other guys who've been going for three months.

"We've got a fully fit squad so there's quite a number of players vying for positions and to sit on the bench. I'll make those decisions latest tomorrow morning.

"There will possibly be six, seven new faces in the starting XI."

Eugene Galekovic (left) and Mark Birighitti at training.

Melbourne City's biggest selection question mark is in goals, with high-profile new signing Mark Birighitti battling with veteran Eugene Galekovic for the No.1 shirt.

New signings Riley McGree, Ritchie de Laet, Florin Berenguer and Lachy Wales all look set to start with star striker Bruno Fornaroli leading the line.

City coach Warren Joyce was at his giving nothing away as per usual, ahead of the opener which they won last season.

"We're just looking at our team and seeing if we can perform on the night. Disappointed in the last proper game we played, to lose in the (FFA) Cup,'' Joyce said.

"A couple of decent friendlies behind closed doors where we've done better so we're looking to progress on those and just looking forward to the game."

Osama Malik and Michael O'Halloran are injured while Curtis Good is still trying to reach full fitness.