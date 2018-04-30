Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thousands of Jets fans will descend on McDonald Jones Stadium.
Thousands of Jets fans will descend on McDonald Jones Stadium.
Soccer

A-League grand final sells out in record time

by Staff writers with AAP
30th Apr 2018 4:46 PM

THE hype in Newcastle has translated into a sold-out A-League grand final with Jets and Victory fans to pack McDonald Jones Stadium in what will be a club-record crowd.

The Jets' current record attendance is 24,338, set in 2007 when they beat Sydney in the preliminary final, but with a capacity of 31,000 that mark is set to be smashed on Saturday.

Newcastle CEO Lawrie McKinna predicted a sell-out after the Jets stormed into the big dance on Friday night.

"I'm sure it will be totally sold out," McKinna said.

"Never has a grand final been held in Newcastle. For the community, the way ticket sales have gone, the local community is buzzing. And it's not only football fans, just Newcastle people. It's brought that pride back to the city."

But it's not all good news for the Jets with reserve gloveman Glen Moss replacing injured No.1 gloveman Jack Duncan for Saturday's A-League grand final.

Duncan suffered a grade two tear of his right quad in the semi-final win over Melbourne City, paving the way for former New Zealand international Moss to play in the decider against Melbourne Victory.

Jack Duncan will miss the A-League grand final.
Jack Duncan will miss the A-League grand final.

"Glen Moss slipped in so easily. He's confident at the back, a good talker and never let anything slip (against City) ... that's why you've got a squad," Merrick said.

Related Items

a-league a-league grand final mcdonald jones stadium melbourne victory newcastle jets

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after dramatic crash

    PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after dramatic crash

    Crime A 22-YEAR-OLD driver has left a trail of destruction after trying to avoid a roadside breath test at Casino. These photos show the damage that was caused.

    Fig spared the chop after residents' plea

    premium_icon Fig spared the chop after residents' plea

    Council News But the future of the Castle Drive tree remains unclear

    Thousands of dollars stolen as scammers target the elderly

    Thousands of dollars stolen as scammers target the elderly

    News Police are calling on the community to protect each other

    Sugar tax would be a disaster for local industry

    premium_icon Sugar tax would be a disaster for local industry

    Business Sunshine Sugar has produced a "healthy" sugar to tackle obesity

    Local Partners