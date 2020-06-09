Aldi’s panic buy item at fraction of price

Gyms might be finally reopening across Australia but for those who have gotten used to working out at home, Aldi has a solution.

The discount supermarket chain is selling an air rower priced at $349, a fraction of the cost of other brands, as part of its Special Buys this Saturday.

The "fancy" gym machine looks like it will prove popular with shoppers and has already caused a stir after it was shared to Aldi's Facebook page.

"How cool is this," one person wrote, while another added: "I really want this."

"Not bad price!" one person commented.

Aldi is selling an air rower for just $349.

Aldi's air rower comes with eight levels of resistance and a computer screen displaying time, strokes per mungite, distance and calories spent.

It also comes with a 12 month warranty and can be handily folded away for storage after you've used it.

Aldi's air rower is a fraction of the price of other machines, which start around the $500 mark and cost upwards of $2000.

A similar model to the Aldi version is currently on sale for $1599, meaning the supermarket's version can save you a whopping $1250.

The item will be able to pick up from Aldi stores on Monday, however, the supermarket is advising shoppers to "bring a friend" to help carry the bulky item.

The sought-after item goes on sale at Aldi this Saturday. Picture: AAP/Image Matthew Vasilescu.

SHOPPERS PANIC BUY GYM EQUIPMENT

In mid-March Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced all gyms and indoor sporting venues would be shuttered indefinitely in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move prompted mass panic buying of home exercise equipment with items such as dumbbells and resistance bands becoming hot property from the likes of Kmart, Big W and Target.

Kmart has since confirmed it will received a new shipment of exercise equipment by end of July, revealing it had made the decision to "pause inventory shipments" at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

When gyms were closed stores like Rebel found their shelves stripped of gym equipment.

The closure of gyms also saw stores like Bunnings step up and begin selling exercise equipment, with the hardware store selling a treadmill for $422.95.

Gyms have now begun to slowly reopen on a state-by-state basis, with the Northern Territory the first to reopen doors on May 15.

Western Australia followed on May 18, with South Australia also allowing gyms to reopen on June 8.

In Queensland and NSW gyms will be able to reopen from this Saturday, while Tasmania will reopen gyms next Monday and Victoria will follow suit on June 22.

