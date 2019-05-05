Menu
Lismore's Aldi
Lismore's Aldi
Business

Aldi worth $5m to Lismore's economy

5th May 2019 12:00 AM
ALDI Australia has released a new report which found that in 2018, ALDI contributed $5,083,778 million to Lismore through direct operations and local partnerships with Australian businesses.

Prepared in partnership with PwC, the report titled Making a Good Difference: How ALDI contributes to the Australian Economy measures ALDI's contribution to the Australian economy and the impact of its entry into the market in lowering the price of goods for consumers.

ALDI managing director of New South Wales, Andrew Tindal said their journey in Australia began more than 18 years ago with just two stores in Sydney.

"Today we are proud of the impact we have had on driving competition in the Australian supermarket sector," he said.

"Since first opening our doors in 2001, we have focused on offering the best possible value and maintaining our low prices.

"Today we offer our unique shopping experience to hundreds of communities across the state, bringing career opportunities for locals and long-term partnerships with local businesses, with our stores ranging as far as Cooma and Ballina, to Leeton and Batemans Bay."

The report found that in 2018 ALDI Australia contributed more than $1.24 billion to the NSW economy.

By the end of 2018, ALDI operated 150 stores and two distribution centres in NSW, providing 3275 direct jobs to the state economy.

This equals a state employment contribution of $471 million in 2018.

In NSW alone, ALDI's investment in local businesses totalled an economic contribution of $631 million.

ALDI's business partners employ 3211 people in NSW and partnerships with ALDI have helped these businesses grow and create employment opportunities in local communities. in communities across Australia.

aldi lismore northern rivers business
Lismore Northern Star

