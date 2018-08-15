Menu
Aldi's store at Casino is getting a major revamp.
News

Aldi store to close its doors for major renovations

15th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
THE Casino Aldi store will close its doors next week - but don't panic.

It's only going to be closed for 10 days while it undergoes a "comprehensive” upgrade.

Aspokesperson from Aldi Australia said the store would close from Monday, August 20 and reopen on Thursday, August 30 with a fresh new look, including better product displays, improved navigation and modern styling.

"While we're delighted to be introducing these innovations, we want our customers to know they won't lead to higher prices,” the spokesperson said.

"Low prices are a big deal for Aldi. In fact, we refuse to be beaten on price. This is our fundamental point of difference and one we will never give away.”

New features will include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as energy efficient chillers and LED lighting.

There will also be improved point-of-sale displays and store signage.

"We're excited to be undertaking these upgrades and welcome the community to visit our new store from Thursday 30th August and share their feedback about the store experience,” the spokesperson said.

ALDI Casino will continue to be supported by a team of 15-20 permanent full and part-time employees.

Opening hours will also continue to be 8:30am-8pm Monday to Friday, 8am-7pm Saturday and 9am-7pm Sunday. For more information on ALDI Australia, please visit www.aldi.com.au

