ALDI 'REFRESH': $150,000 to be spent on Ballina store

Changes have been proposed for Ballina's Aldi store.
CUSTOMERS could soon notice some changes at Ballina's Aldi store.

Aldi has lodged a development application with Ballina Shire Council for a "refresh” to the store on North Creek Rd.

The work is estimated to cost about $153,000.

It would include the installation of new high-level windows and a digital poster box.

According to documents lodged with the council, the "high-level transparent glass window sections” would be put in at the northern and western parts of the store, where they currently "solely rely on artificial lighting”.

"The purpose of the high-level windows to these aspects is to allow natural light into this retail area, providing improved amenity via natural lighting for Aldi customers and staff at the store,” the report states.

"The proposal also involves the replacement of existing poster signage near the entrance of the Aldi store with a new digital poster box.”

The digital poster box is part of a nationwide change to Aldi stores and is designed to use "newly available technology”.

