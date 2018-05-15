Aldi recalls popular snack from Northern Rivers stores

Menu
Aldi has recalled a product in local stores.
15th May 2018 9:00 AM

SUPERMARKET giant Aldi has released a statement recalling its 'Oh So Natural Wholefoods' 200g Almond, Cashew and Cranberry Bites.

The recall is due to the presence of peanuts which are not declared in the allergen statement.

All best before dates are affected.

The packets have been available for sale from ALDI stores in Ballina, Lismore, Casino, Byron Bay, Goonellabah, as well as Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Toormina, Armidale, Lavington, Albury, Tweed Heads South, Kingscliff and stores in Queensland and Victoria.

Consumers with a peanut allergy or intolerance are advised to not consume the product as it may cause a reaction.

In the statement ALDI said they take their product quality and safety seriously and advised consumers with a peanut allergy to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

ALDI Food Recall Hotline on 1800 709 993.

See www.foodstandards.gov.au/recalls for Australian food recall information.

