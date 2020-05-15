Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aldi has recalled a juice product from stores across Australia over fears it could cause serious illness.
Aldi has recalled a juice product from stores across Australia over fears it could cause serious illness.
Breaking

Juice product recalled

by Shireen Khalil
15th May 2020 5:05 PM

Aldi has been forced to recall PICK'D Cloudy Apple Juice 2L from stores across the country over fears it could cause serious illness.

The product, which is sold in West Australia, South Australia, Victoria and the ACT and also

select stores across New South Wales, is contaminated with Mycotoxin - Patulin and may cause illness if consumed.

 

PICK’D Cloudy Apple Juice 2L recalled from Aldi stores. Picture: Food Standards Australia and New Zealand
PICK’D Cloudy Apple Juice 2L recalled from Aldi stores. Picture: Food Standards Australia and New Zealand

 

"Customers should not consume this product and return the recalled product to the place of purchase for a full refund," the Food Standards Australia and New Zealand advised.

Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

Originally published as Aldi recalls juice product across stores

aldi editors picks food recall juice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'We're not walking away': North Lismore Plateau developer

        premium_icon 'We're not walking away': North Lismore Plateau developer

        News WORK on a 433-lot residential development has been stopped in its tracks after an indigenous elder won a "David vs Goliath" court battle.

        'This is not over': Police out in force as restrictions ease

        premium_icon 'This is not over': Police out in force as restrictions ease

        News Police, health officials issue urgent warning to the community

        The secret world of pigeon racing in Lismore

        premium_icon The secret world of pigeon racing in Lismore

        News The birds need training, special feed, vitamins, medications

        Is paintball on the list of things you can do this weekend?

        premium_icon Is paintball on the list of things you can do this weekend?

        News PAINTBALL Skirmish Ballina Byron has been closed for seven weeks.