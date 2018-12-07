Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
You can return the product to Aldi for a full refund.
You can return the product to Aldi for a full refund.
News

RECALL: Aldi mayonnaise warning

by Angelo Risso
7th Dec 2018 6:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A mayonnaise sold at Aldi has been recalled due to glass contamination fears.

The product is the 466g jar of Colway Real Mayonnaise.

The NSW Food Authority have warned that faulty packaging has made glass breakage more likely, and encouraged consumers to not eat the mayo.

 

 

They can return the product to Aldi for a full refund.

adli editors picks faulty packaging mayo mayonnaise recall

Top Stories

    'Cult leader' ordered to pay blogger's legal costs

    premium_icon 'Cult leader' ordered to pay blogger's legal costs

    News SUPREME Court Justice delivers stinging blow to Universal Medicine leader.

    Councils’ underdog fight against insurance broker

    premium_icon Councils’ underdog fight against insurance broker

    Council News A group of rural NSW councils has launched a class action.

    SNEAK PEEK: What's planned for $70 million shopping centre

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: What's planned for $70 million shopping centre

    Business The major development is only months away from being finished

    How the holiday period can spark a real estate boom

    premium_icon How the holiday period can spark a real estate boom

    Property "I once had a call (from a buyer) on Christmas Day"

    Local Partners