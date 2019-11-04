Aldi’s insane luggage sale is back: Here's the best bargains

They're the super-affordable suitcases deemed just as good as the expensive, top-brand ones.

And now, just weeks before Australia launches into summer holiday mode, they're coming to an Aldi store near you.

This Saturday, Aldi is dropping its travel-themed Special Buys sale, featuring some of the best suitcases and packing at a budget price tag.

So, if you've been meaning to update your luggage collection, now is the time.

For starters, the discount retailer will be selling its SkyLite two piece soft luggage set for $99. This package deal will come with a 67cm tall bag, and a 77cm suitcase.

The SkyLite bags can be purchased in a set for just $99.

These "spinning" suitcases come with a built-in TSA lock, lockable zippers and an expandable main compartment. The smaller bag weighs just 3.2kg when empty, while the larger one comes in at just 3.7kg.

A carry-on version is also available and will cost you less than $40.

Another real bargain is the children's luggage bags for just $29.99 each. The four wheel roller-bag comes in multiple colours and designs, featuring a hard shell and spinner wheels.

The best bit is Aldi's SkyLite suitcases are regarded by experts as being comparable to the bigger, more expensive brands in the luggage game.

The Aldi travel bags on offer from Saturday.

Kerry Fowler, Buying Director at ALDI Australia said the sale comes at a perfect time to coincide with families getting ready for their summer holiday.

"There are suitcase sets and travel adaptors, to everything you could need for the kids," she said. "Whether you're staying close to home or heading abroad, you'll find travel essentials to suit any trip."

The kids are well looked after in this timely travel sale.

Last year, Choice gave Aldi's popular $40 56cm Spinner suitcase an overall score of 86 per cent after rigorous testing of products on the market. That was on par with Samsonite's 55cm Spinner, which was given a score of 87 per cent but costs a massive $329.

But suitcases aren't the only travel-related items you can grab in Saturday's sale.

Aldi will also sell other travel essentials like noise-cancelling headphones with rechargeable battery for $69.99 that last for 15 hours, and a RFID security wallet which protects credit card data from Radio-frequency identification scanning.

This nifty power adaptor can work in 150 countries.

There's also a rolling backpack for $39.99 and a nifty universal power adaptor which has four USB ports, two AC sockets and works in 150 countries including Europe, the UK, the US and Japan - and it'll cost you less than $20.