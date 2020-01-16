ALCOTT ARRIVES: Tweed courts tennis world champ

AUSTRALIAN wheelchair tennis champion Dylan Alcott OAM will be out to add the Tweed Heads International title to an impressive list of achievements when he competes this weekend at Arkinstall Park, Tweed Heads South.

Alcott is one of the world's top 10 leading wheelchair tennis players using the Tweed tournament as a lead-up to the Australian Open in Melbourne next week.

The reigning Australian, French and Wimbledon champion will be in action over the weekend which will see the top 10 men in the world taking to the courts at Arkinstall Park along with the top eight womens players.

The tournament is a major coup for the Tweed which was selected because Olympic park in Sydney was unavailable and the Tweed venue offered new facilities catering for disabled athletes and space around the hardcourts to allow plenty of mobility for wheelchair players.

With $45,000 in prizemoney on offer, this weekend will see the draw enter into the finals with the grand final to be contested on Sunday.

Tournament organiser Daniel O'Neill said the region had been given a special opportunity to watch world class tennis on its doorstep.

Australian Open Tennis. Day 13. Mens wheelchair final. Dylan Alcott vs David Wagner. . Pic: Michael Klein

"This is the cream of the crop in wheelchair tennis across the world," O'Neill said.

"There will be some fast and furious competition, the players are extremely well-skilled and they move around the court beautifully.

"It's going to be free for everyone so we encourage everyone to come and see this world class event in Tweed Heads."

Looking to give Alcott a run for his money will be Gustavo Fernandez from Argentina ranked number one in the world.

"He'll be one to keep an eye on," O'Neill said.

"It's hard to come up with a comparison but he's that big brute (of a player) that overpowers players with his strength.

"He's won a couple of Australian Open titles because he's a very strong, powerful player who hits with a lot of depth."

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Dylan Alcott of Australia celebrates in his Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-Final match against Koji Sugeno during Day Ten of The Championships – Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The rules of wheelchair tennis are identical to able-bodied tennis with the exception that balls are allowed to bounce twice instead of once.

There will also be a 'come and try' session for children in wheelchairs on Saturday as well as inclusive games modified from events contested in the Paralympics.

Social Futures Manager of Capacity Building and Engagement, Lynda Hope said the tournament was a wonderful opportunity for the public to see the skill and talents of some of the best wheelchair athletes in the world.

She said it was also the chance for local juniors who were in wheelchairs to consider sports which they may not thought they would be capable of participating in.

"The facilities here at Arkinstall Park are very good and were part of the drawcard in getting this tournament here," Ms Hope said.

"Tweed is the only other venue in the state which has the court room suitable for wheelchair tennis so I encourage everyone to come along and see some great players in action."

Ms Hope said the court action would be getting underway from 10am (NSW) on Saturday and there would be inclusive community activities from noon to 3pm.